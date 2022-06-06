Today is Monday June 06, 2022
Golden State Warriors win Game 2 of NBA Finals

Posted/updated on: June 6, 2022 at 10:58 am
(SAN FRANCISCO) -- The Golden State Warriors bounced back Sunday night in Game 2 of the NBA Finals to even up the series against the Boston Celtics.

Warriors point guard Stephen Curry led the team with 29 points to help achieve the 107-88 win.

Both teams will next square off on Wednesday. Tip off begins in Boston at 9 p.m ET.

Watch highlights from Game 2 below:

