Golden State Warriors win Game 2 of NBA Finals

Posted/updated on: June 6, 2022 at 10:58 am

(SAN FRANCISCO) -- The Golden State Warriors bounced back Sunday night in Game 2 of the NBA Finals to even up the series against the Boston Celtics.

Warriors point guard Stephen Curry led the team with 29 points to help achieve the 107-88 win.

Both teams will next square off on Wednesday. Tip off begins in Boston at 9 p.m ET.

