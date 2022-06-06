Two injured in Rusk County helicopter crash

Posted/updated on: June 6, 2022 at 10:57 am

RUSK COUNTY — No one was killed after a “hard landing” at the Rusk County airport on Monday. According to our news partner KETK, officials say a husband and wife were in an R44 helicopter, which is a four-seat aircraft. Both sustained injuries from the crash and were taken to local hospitals. At this time, their injuries are not life-threatening, according to Rusk County Office of Emergency Management officials.

