Man jailed in Pinedale Place murder

Posted/updated on: June 6, 2022 at 10:42 am

TYLER — Tyler police make an arrest in a Memorial Day homicide. On May 30 around 6:15 a.m., dispatch received a 911 call about a disturbance and shots fired on Pinedale Place near the New Copeland Road intersection. When officers and EMS arrived, it was discovered that a man now identified as 33-year-old Austin Lee Deweerdt had been shot. He was taken to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead. Police now report that Christopher Ryan Henry, 29, of Flint turned himself in Friday on a murder warrant and was jailed on $1,000,000 bond.

