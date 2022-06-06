Today is Monday June 06, 2022
Harrison County murder suspect arrested

Posted/updated on: June 6, 2022 at 10:59 am
Harrison County murder suspect arrestedHARRISON COUNTY — A Marshall man is behind bars after a man was found dead in a house by a family member on Saturday. On Saturday, deputies were called to a house in the 500 block of Carey Road in Marshall at approximately 6:50 p.m. A family member found David Yale Allen, 64, of Marshall, dead inside the house, according to the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office. Officials began investigating and named Christopher Cisco, 27, of Marshall, as the suspect on Sunday. An arrest warrant for murder was issued and Cisco was located and arrested near the intersection of Karnack Highway and US Highway 59, officials said. He was booked into to the Harrison County Jail.



