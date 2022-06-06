Today is Monday June 06, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Navy identifies fighter jet pilot killed in California desert crash

Posted/updated on: June 6, 2022 at 6:32 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Courtesy U.S. Naval Forces

(SAN DIEGO) -- Lt. Richard Bullock, a U.S. Navy pilot, was killed in a plane crash in California on Friday, the Navy said on Monday.

“The Navy mourns this tragic loss alongside the family, friends and shipmates of Lt. Bullock,” Navy officials said in a statement.

Bullock was killed when his F/A-18E Super Hornet fighter jet crashed near Trona, California, at about 2:30 p.m. local time on Friday, the Navy said.

He had been flying a routine training mission when his plane went down in a “remote, unpopulated area,” the Navy said. No civilians were injured in the crash, officials said.

Recovery efforts are ongoing, with Navy officials and local authorities at the scene of the crash.

ABC News' Marilyn Heck, Matt Seyler and Brian Reiferson contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design