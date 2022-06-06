At least 1 killed in North Texas flash flooding

Posted/updated on: June 6, 2022 at 4:38 am

DALLAS (AP) – At least one person has died as heavy rains caused flash flooding in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. The storms sloshed across the region Friday night, resulting in widely scattered flash flooding. Fire and rescue officials say a man called his family to say his car was filling with water at a flooded crossing over a southeast Arlington creek. The car was then swept from the bridge. Crews arrived and pulled the man from the car, but he later died at a hospital. The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the man as 22-year-old Saniel Antonio Singh. The National Weather Service reports more than 5 inches of rain was measured near the incident site.

