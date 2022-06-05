Andujar requests trade from New York Yankees following demotion

Miguel Andujar has requested a trade from the New York Yankees after being demoted to the minors, according to multiple reports.

Andujar informed Yankees manager Aaron Boone of his desire to be traded Friday after New York optioned the outfielder to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, according to reports.

The New York Post reported that Andujar has been seeking a trade since the end of the 2021 season. The Yankees have not confirmed the reports, and Boone would not elaborate on his discussion with Andujar, calling the demotion a result of a “tough numbers game.”

Andujar, 27, has appeared in 12 games this season with the first-place Yankees, including 10 starts in left field. The former top prospect was an everyday starter for New York over the past two weeks because of injuries to Giancarlo Stanton and Josh Donaldson and, according to Boone, has been “a big part of what we’ve done here.”

But Donaldson was activated from the injured list Friday and Stanton returned Saturday, forcing the Yankees to demote Andujar to create roster space.

“Miggy’s a great guy,” Boone told reporters Saturday. “That’s a difficult option, understanding that he’s a big part of what we’ve done here, and certainly wants to be here. So I understand that’s a tough one. … He had been playing regularly for us. He’s been part of us winning ballgames.”

Andujar’s trade request was first reported Saturday by baseball reporter Hector Gomez.

Andujar is batting .268 with three RBIs in 41 at-bats this season, his fifth with the Yankees. After starting his career as a third baseman, Andujar has transitioned to left field over the past few seasons in an attempt to earn more consistent playing time with the Yankees.

Andujar was the runner-up for the American League Rookie of the Year in 2018, when he batted .297 with 27 home runs and 92 RBIs. But he missed most of the 2019 season because of a shoulder injury and has struggled to maintain a regular major league roster spot since, appearing in just 78 games with the Yankees since the start of the 2020 season.

