Today is Sunday June 05, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Mariners rally late with help of wild pitch, beat Texas 6-5

Posted/updated on: June 5, 2022 at 5:55 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


ARLINGTON (AP) — Abraham Toro scored on a wild pitch by Brock Burke in the 10th inning to complete Seattle’s late-game rally and beat the Texas Rangers 6-5. Seattle cored three in the ninth off Matt Bush, who had his third blown save this season, to tie the score 5-5. Then Toro, an automatic runner, advanced to third base on a ground out by Dylan Moore and scored on ball four to Adam Frazier from Burke. Diego Castillo (3-0) pitched a scoreless ninth inning for Seattle, and Paul Sewald pitched a scoreless 10th to earn his fourth save in six opportunities this season. Eugenio Suarez had four RBIs for the Mariners.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design