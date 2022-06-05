Mariners rally late with help of wild pitch, beat Texas 6-5

Posted/updated on: June 5, 2022 at 5:55 pm

ARLINGTON (AP) — Abraham Toro scored on a wild pitch by Brock Burke in the 10th inning to complete Seattle’s late-game rally and beat the Texas Rangers 6-5. Seattle cored three in the ninth off Matt Bush, who had his third blown save this season, to tie the score 5-5. Then Toro, an automatic runner, advanced to third base on a ground out by Dylan Moore and scored on ball four to Adam Frazier from Burke. Diego Castillo (3-0) pitched a scoreless ninth inning for Seattle, and Paul Sewald pitched a scoreless 10th to earn his fourth save in six opportunities this season. Eugenio Suarez had four RBIs for the Mariners.

