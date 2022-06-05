Today is Sunday June 05, 2022
Álvarez’s HR boosts Astros to 7-4 win vs Royals

Posted/updated on: June 5, 2022 at 5:53 pm
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Yordan Álvarez hit his 16th home run of the season and Framber Valdez won his fifth straight start for the Houston Astros, who beat the Kansas City Royals 7-4. Álvarez extended his hitting streak to seven games. Valdez allowed only a third-inning leadoff single before the Royals got on the board in the sixth. Valdez went six innings, allowing two runs on four hits, walking three and striking out five. Rafael Montero got his fourth save. Salvador Perez had a home run and RBI double for the Royals.. Jonathan Heasley was given the loss for the Royals.



