Today is Sunday June 05, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Greiving HR lifts Air Force over La Tech 9-7 in Austin

Posted/updated on: June 5, 2022 at 5:48 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


AUSTIN (AP) — Jake Greiving hit a two-run home run in the eighth inning to give Air Force a 9-7 win over Louisiana Tech in an elimination game of the Austin Region. Gabriel Garcia walked to lead off the eighth before Greiving’s one out homer, his second of the game, cleared the left field wall. Garcia and Greiving were both 3-for-5 with two runs scored. Sam Kulasingam was 3 for 4 with two RBIs, matching Garcia and Trayden Tamiya was 4 for 5 as the Falcons had 17 hits. They scored two runs in the sixth, seventh and eighth innings.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design