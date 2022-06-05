Today is Sunday June 05, 2022
Uvalde gunman’s early target recounts terror in sermon

Posted/updated on: June 5, 2022 at 5:27 pm
UVALDE (AP) — One of the first targets of the gunman who killed 19 children and two teachers in Uvalde, Texas, is now trying to comfort the community. Gilbert Limones and a coworker at a funeral home both came under fire as they were across the street from Robb Elementary School last month. Neither was injured, and Limones preached about the horror on Sunday at the small church where he serves as pastor. He says Satan brought confusion and hurt, but the believers have a defense in their faith. While townspeople are hurting badly right now and seeking answers, Limones says they need to come together and are surrounded by love.



