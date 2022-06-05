Texas tops Louisiana Tech 5-2, will play for regional title

Posted/updated on: June 5, 2022 at 6:31 am

AUSTIN (AP) — Skyler Messinger’s RBI double capped a three-run bottom of the seventh inning and No. 9 overall seed Texas went on to beat Louisiana Tech 5-2 in the Austin Regional. Texas (44-19) advances to the title game on Sunday. The Longhorns will play the winner of Sunday morning’s elimination game between Louisiana Tech (43-20) and Air Force. A loss by the Longhorns would force a Monday finale.

Go Back