Today is Sunday June 05, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Texas St. beats Stanford 5-2, advances to regional final

Posted/updated on: June 5, 2022 at 6:28 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Levi Wells scattered eight hits and just two runs over eight innings, Jose Gonzalez hit two home runs and Texas State beat national No. 2 seed Stanford 5-2 to advance to the finals of the Stanford Regional. Texas State (47-12) plays the winner a loser-out game between Stanford (42-15) and UC Santa Barbara later in the day. Gonzalez led off the bottom of the fourth with a home run to give Texas State the lead for good. Justin Thompson followed with a double down the line in left and, two pitches later, Wesley Faison hit a shot over the wall in left center to make it 4-1. Wells (9-1) walked one and struck out six. Tristan Stivors threw two scoreless innings to earn his 18th save of the season.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design