Bost, Kaler HRs rally Texas A&M over Louisiana-Lafayette 9-6

Posted/updated on: June 5, 2022 at 6:26 am
COLLEGE STATION (AP) — Austin Bost and Kole Kaler hit late home runs to rally No. 5 overall seed Texas A&M to a 9-6 win over Louisiana-Lafayette in the semifinals of the College Station Regional. After scoring four runs in the first inning the Aggies fell behind 6-4. Troy Claunch had an RBI double and Brett Minnich followed with a run-scoring single to pull the Aggies even in the seventh. Jack Moss opened the eighth with a single before Bost blasted his 10th home run over the left-field wall. Kaler added a two-out solo shot, his third, in the ninth.



