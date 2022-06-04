Today is Saturday June 04, 2022
Garcia HR, Barlow bounces back for Texas in 3-2 win over M’s

Posted/updated on: June 4, 2022 at 8:09 pm
ARLINGTON (AP) — Adolis Garcia hit a three-run homer and closer Joe Barlow quickly rebounded as the Texas Rangers beat the Seattle Mariners 3-2. The Rangers didn’t have a base runner against Marco Gonzales until Marcus Semien led off the fourth with a single. On the first pitch after Mitch Garver’s one-out walk, Garcia went deep. Glenn Otto allowed only two hits over five innings to win his third start in a row, even with five walks and a hit batter. Barlow worked a perfect ninth for the save after giving up a homer in the ninth inning to lose the series opener.



