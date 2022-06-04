Perez, Royals snap 5-game skid, end Astros’ win streak at 5

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Salvador Perez broke a scoreless tie with a two-run homer in the sixth inning and the Kansas City Royals ended a five-game losing streak, beating the Houston Astros 6-0. Kris Bubic and the Kansas City bullpen combined on a five-hitter, snapping Houston’s five-game winning streak. Perez added an RBI double during a four-run eighth. Perez’s seventh home run snapped an 0-for-22 streak and was his first homer since May 14. Last season, Perez topped the majors with 121 RBIs and was tied with Toronto’s Vladimir Guerrero for a big league-leading 48 home runs.

