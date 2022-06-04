Today is Saturday June 04, 2022
Taylor, Byrne home to keep TCU alive, 3-1 over Oral Roberts

Posted/updated on: June 4, 2022 at 8:05 pm
COLLEGE STATION (AP) — Brayden Taylor and Kurtis Byrne homered on consecutive pitches in the sixth inning and TCU stayed alive in the College Station Regional with a 3-1 win over Oral Roberts. Taylor homered to right field on a 3-1 pitch from Isaac Coffey (7-6) with two down in the sixth to break a 1-1 tie. Byrne followed with a drive down the left-field line. TCU only had five hits. That was enough as five Horned Frogs pitchers scattered seven singles and five walks, striking out 11. Caleb Bolden (5-2) picked up the win and Garrett Wright went the final 2 2/3 innings for his fifth save.



