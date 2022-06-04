Texas Tech blanks UNC Greensboro 2-0 to avoid elimination

Posted/updated on: June 4, 2022 at 8:03 pm

STATESBORO, Ga. (AP) — Brandon Birdsell threw seven shutout innings and Texas Tech used a wild pitch and a throwing error to score two runs on the same play as the Red Raiders defeated UNC Greensboro 2-0 in an elimination game of the Statesboro Regional. Texas Tech (38-21) will play the loser of Saturday’s nightcap between No. 16 overall seed Georgia Southern and Notre Dame in an elimination game Sunday morning. Birdsell (9-3) allowed five hits and two walks, striking out four. Andrew Devine followed Birdsell and retired all four batters he faced, striking out a pair. Derek Bridges got the final two outs, striking out Zack Budzik on three pitches with two runners on base to end the game for his first save of the season.

Go Back