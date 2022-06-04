Today is Saturday June 04, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


At least 1 killed in North Texas flash flooding

Posted/updated on: June 4, 2022 at 3:23 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


DALLAS (AP) — At least one person has died as heavy rains caused flash flooding in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. The storms sloshed across the region Friday night, resulting in widely scattered flash flooding. Fire and rescue officials say a man called his family to say his car was filling with water at a flooded crossing over a southeast Arlington creek. The car was then swept from the bridge. Crews arrived and pulled the man from the car, but he later died at a hospital. The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the man as 22-year-old Saniel Antonio Singh. The National Weather Service reports more than 5 inches of rain was measured near the incident site.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design