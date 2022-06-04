David McCormick concedes Senate race to celebrity Dr. Mehmet Oz

(HARRISBURG, Pa.) -- Hedge fund manager David McCormick conceded the Republican Senate primary in Pennsylvania to celebrity TV Dr. Mehmet Oz.

McCormick announced the decision on Friday, cutting short a recount process of the May 17 contest.

"I am so proud of what we've accomplished this campaign," McCormick said. "We saw a historic turnout in the Republican primary and I'm proud to say 419,000 or so Republican voters who put their faith in my campaign."

The Pennsylvania primary was one of the most competitive races to watch so far this midterm election cycle. McCormick and Oz were separated by less than 1,000 votes on Election Day, triggering Pennsylvania law that a recount be conducted if a candidate's margin of victory is 0.5% or less.

The recount began last week and needed to be completed by June 7. The final results were expected to be announced on June 8.

"We spent the last 17 days making sure that every Republican vote was counted in a way that would result in the will of Pennsylvania voters being fulfilled," McCormick said as he conceded. "That's what it's all about, that is what this process is all about."

"But it's not clear to me, with the recount largely complete, that we have a nominee," McCormick continued, "and today I called Mehmet Oz to congratulate him on his victory."

McCormick said he'll work to unite Republicans and Pennsylvania behind Oz ahead of the general election.

Oz said he is "tremendously grateful" for McCormick's promise to help his campaign.

Oz shook up the race in late 2021 with the announcement that he was joining the primary field. He then garnered the coveted endorsement of former President Donald Trump in April. Trump had urged Oz to declare victory over McCormick just the day after the May 17 primary, when it was too close to call.

Oz will face off against Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, who easily won the Democratic nomination last month after suffering a stroke just days before the election.

The Pennsylvania seat, held by retiring Republican Sen. Pat Toomey, is viewed as one of the Democratic Party's best chances to flip a seat in the 50-50 divided Senate.

Fetterman revealed Friday that he nearly died from the health episode, stating he ignored warning signs for years and "should have taken my health more seriously." Fetterman underwent surgery on the same day as the Senate primary.

"It's not something I'm proud of, but it is something I hope that others can learn from," Fetterman said. "So please: listen to your body, and be aware of the signs. Because ignoring them -- and avoiding the doctor because you might not like what they have to tell you -- could cost you your life."

Fetterman said it may take him some time before he's back on the campaign trail, but that he'll be "ready" for the November general election.

Oz said Friday, "Now that our primary is over, we will make sure that this U.S. Senate seat does not fall into the hands of the radical left, led by John Fetterman."

