Sakic’s late-season deals paying off as Avs lead series 2-0

Posted/updated on: June 4, 2022 at 6:40 am

DENVER (AP) — Colorado Avalanche general manger Joe Sakic has come up big in the postseason. He made several impactful deadline deals to turn an already deep team into an undisputed Stanley Cup favorite. Sakic has steadily built this squad into a mirror image of the championship teams he played on with Colorado. The Avalanche are up 2-0 on the Oilers in the Western Conference finals with the series heading to Edmonton for Game 3 this weekend.

