Today is Saturday June 04, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Jury says it’s deadlocked in ‘We Build The Wall’ fraud trial

Posted/updated on: June 4, 2022 at 6:32 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


NEW YORK (AP) — Eleven jurors accused one juror of political bias before saying they were deadlocked in deliberating the fate of a Colorado businessman accused of defrauding investors in a wall along the U.S. southern border. Federal Judge Analisa Torres read jurors a so-called Allen charge late Thursday in the trial of Timothy Shea two full days into deliberations. The instruction designed to spark productive deliberations Friday came after jurors said in a note that they couldn’t agree on a unanimous verdict on any count. Eleven jurors earlier had asked that one juror be replaced, saying he showed anti-government bias and had accused the other jurors of being liberals.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design