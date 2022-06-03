Orioles promote Eve Rosenbaum to Assistant General Manager

By Jesse Rogers

The Baltimore Orioles have promoted Eve Rosenbaum to assistant general manager of baseball operations, the team announced Friday.

Rosenbaum most recently served as the team’s director of baseball development, a role she has held since 2019. She’ll advise GM Mike Elias and assistant GM Sig Mejdal.

Rosenbaum spent five seasons with the Houston Astros after playing softball for and graduating from Harvard.

Rosenbaum will help oversee roster construction, transactions, financial planning and major league operations and administration.

Assistant general manager is the second-highest position in the baseball operations department.

Miami Marlins GM Kim Ng is the only woman who is a top executive in baseball.

