Child suffers third-degree burns, stepfather arrested

Posted/updated on: June 3, 2022 at 5:01 pm
Child suffers third-degree burns, stepfather arrestedTYLER — A Tyler man was arrested on Monday after his four-year-old stepson suffered third-degree burns in a bathtub. Joshua Tranair Meekings, 26, has been charged with injury to a child, a felony in the first degree. According to our news partner KETK, he is currently in jail on a $1 million bond. According to an arrest affidavit, on May 27, a detective with the Smith County Sheriff’s office was notified of a CPS report concerning an injury to a child. The child’s injuries were so severe that he was flown to Parkland Hospital in Dallas the day before after being stabilized in Tyler for burn injuries.



