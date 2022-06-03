Today is Friday June 03, 2022
‘Top Gun: Maverick’ poised to be Tom Cruise’s biggest U.S. box office hit ever

Posted/updated on: June 3, 2022 at 4:44 pm
Paramount Pictures

At 59 years old, Tom Cruise is about to have the biggest domestic hit of his blockbuster-filled career, and Top Gun: Maverick is just taking off.

Deadline predicts the film will pass the $274 million mark at the domestic box office by Monday -- which will handily beat Cruise's previous U.S. high-water mark, 2005's War of the Worlds, which earned $235 million.

Maverick is doing so well -- it still has a nearly unheard-of 97% Critics Score and a 99% Audience Score on the review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes -- that the 1986 original Top Gun is topping the streaming charts, according to watchdog Reelgood.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



