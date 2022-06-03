Today is Friday June 03, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


‘Jurassic World Dominion’ already taking a bite of the overseas box office

Posted/updated on: June 3, 2022 at 3:54 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Universal Pictures

Jurassic World Dominion doesn't open in the U.S. until June 10, but it has already begun to roar overseas.

The film, which unites Jurassic World stars Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard with Jurassic Park leads Sam Neill, Laura Dern and Jeff Goldblum, earned $16.7 million this week from foreign moviegoers, Variety reports.

The trade notes that the reunited cast has goosed interest in the movie overseas. For example, Dominion's opening in Italy jumped 75% over Jurassic World's first sequel Fallen Kingdom; in Mexico, the movie's $5.1 million second-day opening was the one of the highest of the pandemic era.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design