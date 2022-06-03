Police: Cop kills 13-year-old who crashed into patrol car

Posted/updated on: June 3, 2022 at 3:56 pm

SAN ANTONIO (AP) – San Antonio police say officers fatally shot a 13-year-old suspected of stealing a car and ramming it into a marked patrol car. In a statement, police say officers were answering a report of multiple gunshots fired early Friday when they found and tried to stop a vehicle that had been reported stolen. Police say the vehicle then accelerated toward an officer’s patrol car and slammed into it. Another officer shot the young driver, who died at a hospital. Two other juveniles in the vehicle were not injured. No identities were immediately released.

