Today is Friday June 03, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Police: Cop kills 13-year-old who crashed into patrol car

Posted/updated on: June 3, 2022 at 3:56 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


SAN ANTONIO (AP) – San Antonio police say officers fatally shot a 13-year-old suspected of stealing a car and ramming it into a marked patrol car. In a statement, police say officers were answering a report of multiple gunshots fired early Friday when they found and tried to stop a vehicle that had been reported stolen. Police say the vehicle then accelerated toward an officer’s patrol car and slammed into it. Another officer shot the young driver, who died at a hospital. Two other juveniles in the vehicle were not injured. No identities were immediately released.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design