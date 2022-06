Longview police: Help sought finding runaway

Posted/updated on: June 3, 2022 at 3:54 pm

LONGVIEW — The Longview Police Department says it needs your help locating a runaway. Riley Jones is 14 years old, approximately 5’05”, and weighs approximately 120 pounds. She has black hair and blue eyes. Riley was last seen wearing a black hoodie and all-black clothing. Anyone with information in regard to Riley ia asked to contact the Longview Police Department at 903-237-1199.

