Today is Friday June 03, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Warrant: Parents let daughter smoke meth

Posted/updated on: June 3, 2022 at 3:54 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Warrant: Parents let daughter smoke methTYLER – Two people were arrested in Smith County this week for allegedly letting their daughter smoke their meth, according to an arrest warrant obtained by our news partner KETK. 34-year-old Lajuana Glass and 51-year-old Johnny Michael Moore were charged with injury to a child. The warrant states that on May 3, deputies responded to a pursuit with a stolen vehicle. The driver stopped and ran from the area, according to the warrant. The document says the passenger was a teenage girl who told police she had run away from her parents’ house the night before and the driver was giving her a ride. The victim said she was afraid of her mother and stepdad, whom she identified as Glass and Moore, according to the warrant. The document also says the victim accused both Moore and Glass of physically abusing her. Moore was able to post bond while Glass was still in jail at last report.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design