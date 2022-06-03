Warrant: Parents let daughter smoke meth

Posted/updated on: June 3, 2022 at 3:54 pm

TYLER – Two people were arrested in Smith County this week for allegedly letting their daughter smoke their meth, according to an arrest warrant obtained by our news partner KETK. 34-year-old Lajuana Glass and 51-year-old Johnny Michael Moore were charged with injury to a child. The warrant states that on May 3, deputies responded to a pursuit with a stolen vehicle. The driver stopped and ran from the area, according to the warrant. The document says the passenger was a teenage girl who told police she had run away from her parents’ house the night before and the driver was giving her a ride. The victim said she was afraid of her mother and stepdad, whom she identified as Glass and Moore, according to the warrant. The document also says the victim accused both Moore and Glass of physically abusing her. Moore was able to post bond while Glass was still in jail at last report.

