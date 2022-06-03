U.S. has over 750 complaints of Teslas braking for no reason

Posted/updated on: June 3, 2022 at 3:56 pm

DETROIT (AP) – More than 750 Tesla owners have complained to U.S. safety regulators that cars operating on the company’s partially automated driving systems have suddenly stopped on roadways for no apparent reason. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration revealed the number in an information request letter to Austin-based Tesla that was posted Friday on the agency’s website. The 14-page letter dated May 4 asks the automaker for all consumer and field reports about false braking, as well as reports of crashes, injuries and deaths.

Go Back