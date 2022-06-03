Today is Friday June 03, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


U.S. has over 750 complaints of Teslas braking for no reason

Posted/updated on: June 3, 2022 at 3:56 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


DETROIT (AP) – More than 750 Tesla owners have complained to U.S. safety regulators that cars operating on the company’s partially automated driving systems have suddenly stopped on roadways for no apparent reason. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration revealed the number in an information request letter to Austin-based Tesla that was posted Friday on the agency’s website. The 14-page letter dated May 4 asks the automaker for all consumer and field reports about false braking, as well as reports of crashes, injuries and deaths.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design