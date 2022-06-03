Smith County road closures

Posted/updated on: June 3, 2022 at 3:54 pm

TYLER — A portion of Smith County Road 1125, also known as Greenbriar Road, will be closed for about a week, starting Monday, June 6, to put the finishing touches on the new bridge at Butler Creek. Work to be done includes installing a guardrail and asphalt overlay. Smith CR 178, also known as Old Palestine Highway, is currently under construction. Work will be in the southwest part of the county on CR 178, between FM 2868 and FM 346, and will include widening and total reconstruction of 2.6 miles of roadway. Visit this link for all the details.

