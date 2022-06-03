Today is Friday June 03, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Smith County road closures

Posted/updated on: June 3, 2022 at 3:54 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Smith County road closuresTYLER — A portion of Smith County Road 1125, also known as Greenbriar Road, will be closed for about a week, starting Monday, June 6, to put the finishing touches on the new bridge at Butler Creek. Work to be done includes installing a guardrail and asphalt overlay. Smith CR 178, also known as Old Palestine Highway, is currently under construction. Work will be in the southwest part of the county on CR 178, between FM 2868 and FM 346, and will include widening and total reconstruction of 2.6 miles of roadway. Visit this link for all the details.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design