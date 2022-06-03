Today is Friday June 03, 2022
SH 135 bridge replacement project delayed

Posted/updated on: June 3, 2022 at 3:55 pm
SH 135 bridge replacement project delayedCHEROKEE COUNTY – The Mud Creek and Mud Creek Relief Bridge replacement project on SH 135 in Cherokee County, originally slated to begin June 1, has been placed under time suspension due to migrating birds nesting under the bridges that are currently in place. That’s according to a TxDOT news release. In accordance with The Migratory Bird Treaty Act (MBTA), officials say work will be delayed until the birds have abandoned their nests. There is no time frame to when this project might be continued, according to the news release. Traffic on SH 135 in the affected area will continue as normal until further notice.



