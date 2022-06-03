GOP’s Cornyn tapped to lead as Senate talks gun law changes

Posted/updated on: June 3, 2022 at 9:52 am

WASHINGTON (AP) — Less than 48 hours after a gunman stormed an elementary school and killed 19 children and two teachers in his home state of Texas, Sen. John Cornyn was tapped to lead gun policy negotiations in the Senate. The Republican lawmaker says he’s not interested in making a political statement, but wants to “make the terrible events that occurred in Uvalde less likely in the future.” Republican leader Mitch McConnell selected Cornyn to negotiate with Democrats. A four-term senator, Cornyn has been here before, a central figure at the forefront of gun policy changes that almost never make it into law. President Joe Biden believes this time with Republicans will be different.

