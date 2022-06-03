Infowars agrees to end bankruptcy after Sandy Hook deal

Posted/updated on: June 3, 2022 at 9:28 am

AUSTIN (AP) – Alex Jones’ Infowars and two other companies overseen by the conspiracy theorist have agreed to end their bankruptcy protection case in Texas. That’s according to court documents filed Wednesday and Thursday. The deal comes after the companies reached agreement with families of victims of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting who are suing Jones for calling the massacre a hoax. The Sandy Hook families previously agreed to drop the three companies from their defamation lawsuits in Texas and Connecticut. Those lawsuits will continue against Jones himself and his largest money-making company, Free Speech Systems. Jones lost the lawsuits and trials are pending in both states on how much he should pay the families.

Go Back