Harini Logan rallies for spelling bee title

OXON HILL, Md. (AP) — Harini Logan has won the Scripps National Spelling Bee, defeating Vikram Raju in the bee’s first-ever lightning-round tiebreaker. Both spellers got four words wrong during their grueling showdown before Scripps went to the 90-second spell-off. Harini was faster and sharper throughout, spelling 22 words correctly to beat Vikram by seven. The 14-year-old from San Antonio, Texas, takes home a trophy and more than $50,000 in cash and prizes. Harini was a four-time participant in the bee and a sentimental favorite who endured the pandemic to compete again in person for the first time since 2019.



