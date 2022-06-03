Today is Friday June 03, 2022
South Florida braces for tropical storm Alex: What to expect on Friday

Posted/updated on: June 3, 2022 at 9:12 am
ABC News

(NEW YORK) -- A tropical storm warning is in effect in Miami, Fort Myers and West Palm Beach as South Florida braces for its first storm of the Atlantic hurricane season.

This tropical system is expected to strengthen to Tropical Storm Alex as it moves toward Florida on Friday.

Alex is forecast to land near Florida's west coast overnight.

The biggest threat from this storm is flash flooding. Rainfall rates could reach a whopping 3 inches per hour Friday night into Saturday.

Most of South Florida is forecast to get 5 to 10 inches of rain, but some areas could see 10 to 15 inches of rain.

Gusty winds of 40 to 55 mph are also expected.

But this storm should be fast-moving, leaving Florida by Saturday afternoon.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



