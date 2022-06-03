Funerals for Uvalde school shooting victims underway

(UVALDE, Texas) -- This week has been filled with funerals in Uvalde, Texas, to honor the 21 victims killed in the second-worst school shooting in U.S. history.

The funeral services for Irma Garcia, one of the teachers killed in the shooting, and her husband, Jose Garcia, who died of a heart attack two days after the shooting, took place Wednesday at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Uvalde.

Amerie Jo Garza and Maite Rodriguez, both 10 years old, were laid to rest Tuesday following funeral services in the afternoon.

The last photo ever taken of Garza, at this year's award's day, was featured inside the Hillcrest Funeral Home where her visitation took place, one mourner told ABC Houston station KTRK.

Nineteen students and two teachers were murdered on May 24 when 18-year-old Salvador Ramos allegedly opened fire at Robb Elementary School with an AR-15 style rifle he purchased days before.

Memorial services are expected to take place in the small Texas town through June 16.

The funeral for Jose Manuel Flores Jr., 10, was Wednesday.

A funeral for 10-year-old Nevaeh Alyssa Bravo took place Thursday.

Maranda Gail Mathis, 11, and Eliahna Torres, 10, were also laid to rest Thursday.

The funeral for cousins Jailah Nicole Silguero, 11, and Jayce Carmelo Luevanos, 10, will take place Friday at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church. The cousins were "full of life" and "always had a smile on their face," their family said in a statement to ABC News.

Jacklyn Cazares, 10, will be remembered at Sacred Heart on Friday. She "had the biggest heart," her mother, Jacinto Cazares, told ABC News.

Annabell Rodriguez, 10, Cazares' cousin who was in the same fourth-grade class, was also killed in the shooting. Her funeral will take place on June 8 at the Rushing-Estes-Knowles Mortuary.

Makenna Elrod's funeral will take place at First Baptist Church on Saturday. The 10-year-old's "smile would light up a room," her aunt, Allison McCullough, told ABC News.

The funeral for Rojelio Torres, 10, will take place at Rushing Knowles on Saturday. Rojelio Torres' mother, Evadulia Orta, described her son to ABC News as a "very smart and loving child."

Alithia Ramirez, 10, will be buried Sunday after her funeral takes place at First Baptist Church. Her grandmother, Rosa Maria Ramirez, described her to ABC News as a "very talented little girl" who loved to draw.

Ellie Garcia, 9, will be laid to rest on June 6 after a funeral at Sacred Heart.

Xavier Lopez, 10, will be buried at the Hillcrest Memorial Cemetery after his funeral on June 7. He was always the "life of the party," his grandmother, Amelia Sandoval, told ABC News.

The funeral for fourth grade teacher Eva Mireles will take place on June 10 at Sacred Heart. Miresles' cousin, Amber Ybarra, described her as a "hero" and an "amazing mom."

Alexandria Rubio, 10, will be remembered on June 11 at First Baptist Church. The straight A student received a good citizen award from her school on the day she was killed, her family said.

The funeral for Tess Mata, 10, will take place on June 13 at Sacred Heart. Her mother, Veronica Mata, told ABC News she never believed a school shooting could happen in their small town.

Layla Salazar, 11, will be laid to rest on June 16 after a service at Sacred Heart. Her brother, Julien Salazar, described her as "positive" and "energetic."

The memorial service for Uziyah Garcia, 10, will take place on June 25 at Immanuel Baptist Church in San Angelo. Uziyah, who is not related to Irma and Jose Garcia, was described by his grandfather as "the sweetest little boy that I've ever known."

