Police: Man smashes ancient museum artifacts worth millions

Posted/updated on: June 3, 2022 at 4:43 am
DALLAS (AP) – Police say a man broke into the Dallas Museum of Art and caused more than $5 million in damage, including smashing three ancient Greek artifacts. Brian Hernandez is charged with criminal mischief of at least $300,000, punishable by five years to life in prison. Among the items museum officials and police say were destroyed late Wednesday were a 6th century B.C. Greek amphora and a Greek pot dating to 450 B.C. Police say those two items alone were worth about $5 million. Also smashed were a bowl from 6th century B.C., worth about $100,000, and a ceramic Caddo effigy bottle.



