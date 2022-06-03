Police fatally shoot Texas fugitive after family of 5 killed

Posted/updated on: June 3, 2022 at 4:41 am

CENTERVILLE (AP) – State prison officials say a convicted murderer on the run since escaping a prison bus after stabbing its driver on May 12 has been killed after he killed a family of five and took their truck. State prison system spokesman Jason Clark says Gonzalo Lopez was shot dead by law enforcement south of San Antonio late Thursday. Lopez was thought to be hiding near Centerville when they received a call from someone concerned after not hearing from an elderly relative. Officers went to a weekend cabin in Houston and found the bodies of one adult and four minors. Officials say law enforcement officers and Lopez exchanged gunfire before he was fatally shot.

