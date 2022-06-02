Texas senator: School police chief didn’t know of 911 calls

Posted/updated on: June 2, 2022 at 5:15 pm

UVALDE (AP) — A Texas state senator says the commander at the scene of a school shooting in Texas was not informed of panicked 911 calls from inside the school building. Sen. Roland Gutierrez said during a news conference Thursday that the pleas for help from people inside Robb Elementary School in Uvalde did not make their way to school district police Chief Pete Arredondo. The Democratic senator called it a “system failure” that the calls were going to the city police but not communicated to Arredondo. The head of the Texas Department of Public Safety has said police didn’t confront gunman more quickly because the Arredondo believed the situation had morphed from an active shooting to a hostage situation. Nineteen children and two teachers died.

