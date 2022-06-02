‘Property Brothers’ ﻿star Drew Scott welcomes first child with wife Linda Phan

The Property Brothers family just got a little bit bigger. Drew Scott and his wife Linda Phan have welcomed their first child.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday evening, the HGTV star shared two adorable snapshots. The first, a black-and-white photo of the couple with their newborn's little hand, and the second a photo of the family of three in bed.

"Our lives are forever changed," Drew captioned the carousel. "Welcome to the world Parker James."

Also on Wednesday, Scott, 44, and Phan, 37, revealed on their podcast At Home that they welcomed their baby boy on May 4, which also happened to be the couple's four-year anniversary.

So, how are the new parents feeling?

"Other than pooped, I feel great," the new mom shared. "Very happy that he's finally here. I'm still in awe and in disbelief. I feel like every step of this pregnancy has taken me time to adjust. And then as soon as I almost adjust, it's onto the next milestone or the next thing. I feel like I'm always playing catchup with my feelings."

Scott shared that fatherhood so far is "amazing," adding, "It's this immediate love and this feeling you need to do everything you can to make them feel safe and make them feel loved."

