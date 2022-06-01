Murray at Arizona Cardinals’ OTA after skipping last week

Posted/updated on: June 1, 2022 at 5:19 pm

By Espn.com

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray was back at the team’s training facility Wednesday and was on the practice field for the first time during the team’s voluntary offseason program.

Murray didn’t attend the Cardinals’ organized team activities last week. Coach Kliff Kingsbury said then that he expected Murray to be in attendance for the team’s mandatory minicamp, which is scheduled for June 14-16.

The Cardinals exercised the fifth-year option on Murray’s contract last month, guaranteeing him a salary of about $29 million in 2023. Murray, however, has been seeking a long-term contract extension. In February, Murray’s agent, Erik Burkhardt, posted a letter on Twitter that explained how a detailed contract proposal was sent to the team.

Last month, general manager Steve Keim said there was “zero chance” he would trade Murray and noted that other third-year quarterbacks who have signed extensions, such as Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen, received their deals in the summer.

Murray himself tweeted in April, “I wanna win Super Bowls with the Cardinals, AZ is home,” in response to comments by former Cardinals Patrick Peterson and Chase Edmonds on the “All Things Covered” podcast that they believed Murray would seek an exit from the franchise because of the team’s culture.

Murray, the 2019 Offensive Rookie of the Year and a two-time Pro Bowl selection, led the Cardinals to the playoffs last season for the first time since 2015.

