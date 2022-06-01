Today is Wednesday June 01, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Murray at Arizona Cardinals’ OTA after skipping last week

Posted/updated on: June 1, 2022 at 5:19 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


By Espn.com

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray was back at the team’s training facility Wednesday and was on the practice field for the first time during the team’s voluntary offseason program.

Murray didn’t attend the Cardinals’ organized team activities last week. Coach Kliff Kingsbury said then that he expected Murray to be in attendance for the team’s mandatory minicamp, which is scheduled for June 14-16.

The Cardinals exercised the fifth-year option on Murray’s contract last month, guaranteeing him a salary of about $29 million in 2023. Murray, however, has been seeking a long-term contract extension. In February, Murray’s agent, Erik Burkhardt, posted a letter on Twitter that explained how a detailed contract proposal was sent to the team.

Last month, general manager Steve Keim said there was “zero chance” he would trade Murray and noted that other third-year quarterbacks who have signed extensions, such as Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen, received their deals in the summer.

Murray himself tweeted in April, “I wanna win Super Bowls with the Cardinals, AZ is home,” in response to comments by former Cardinals Patrick Peterson and Chase Edmonds on the “All Things Covered” podcast that they believed Murray would seek an exit from the franchise because of the team’s culture.

Murray, the 2019 Offensive Rookie of the Year and a two-time Pro Bowl selection, led the Cardinals to the playoffs last season for the first time since 2015.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design