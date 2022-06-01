Three killed as flames sweep through Houston apartment complex

Posted/updated on: June 1, 2022 at 4:45 pm

HOUSTON (AP) – Three people were killed when flames swept through an apartment complex in west Houston. The fire struck the three-story building about 4 a.m. Wednesday. A Houston Fire Department statement says the first firefighters on the scene found heavy smoke coming from the street level of the building and flames shooting from the roof. Upon being told people were trapped in the building, firefighters did an initial search and found and removed the first victim. As the flames spread rapidly, a partial collapse of the roof prompted firefighters to withdraw from the building. After firefighters extinguished the fire, they found two other victims.

