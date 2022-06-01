Today is Wednesday June 01, 2022
Man arrested after patrol car is struck, officer injured

Posted/updated on: June 1, 2022 at 12:35 pm
Man arrested after patrol car is struck, officer injuredMARSHALL — Marshall police say a man has been arrested after an incident in which a patrol car was struck and an officer was hurt. According to a news release, on May 27, officers arrested Jessie Turlington, 42, of Marshall for an accident involving damage to a vehicle and accident involving injury. On the night of May 24, a Marshall Police patrol car was struck and pushed off the road by a dark sedan at Durrell St. and E. Grand Ave. The driver then left the scene. Authorities say the officer was taken to Marshall Christus Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries. Footage from the patrol car was shown on Marshall/Harrison County Crime Stoppers, and police received a call about the car’s location. Subsequent investigation led to Turlington’s arrest and jailing.



