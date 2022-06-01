Doja Cat, Ari Lennox, Drake lead 2022 ‘BET Awards’ nominations

BET announced the nominees for the 2022 BET Awards Wednesday, naming Summer Walker, Chris Brown, H.E.R, Nicki Minaj, Yung Bleu and Mary J. Blige, among many others.

Leading the pack with six nominations is Doja Cat, who's in the running for Best Female R&B/Pop Artist, Best Female Hip Hop Artist, Album of the Year for Planet Year, BET Her for "Woman," Video of the Year and Best Collaboration for "Kiss Me More" featuring SZA.

Also up for Best Female R&B/Pop Artist and Video of the Year for "Pressure" is Ari Lennox, who nabbed four total nominations. Drake is also nominated for four awards, including Best Male Hip Hop Artist and Best Collaboration.

Tied for third most nominations is Baby Keem, Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak), Chlöe, Future, H.E.R., Jazmine Sullivan, Kanye West, Kendrick Lamar, Lil Baby, Mary J. Blige and Tems.

In the non-music categories, King Richard, Summer of Soul and Respect are nominated for Best Movie, while Jennifer Hudson, Issa Rae, Quinta Brunson, Will Smith and Denzel Washington are up for Best Actress/Best Actor.

The full list, which can be found on the BET Awards website, follows the announcement of Taraji P. Henson as this year's host. Henson returns for another year after hosting the 2021 awards show, which she kicked off with a tribute to iconic Black women.

The 2022 BET Awards will air live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, Sunday, June 26, at 8 p.m. on BET.

