Today is Wednesday June 01, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


New record highs for area gas prices

Posted/updated on: June 1, 2022 at 11:46 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


New record highs for area gas pricesTYLER – After gas prices seemingly plateaued for a couple of weeks, and actually dropped a few cents, Wednesday morning saw them jump back up in East Texas to new record highs. According to our news partner KETK, AAA reports the average price for a gallon of unleaded gasoline in the Tyler metro area reached $4.28. For the Longview region, the price spiked to $4.35. The cost of gas has been rising rapidly over the past several weeks not just in East Texas, but nationally as well. The average price across the Lone Star State is $4.29. That’s still better than most people are doing across the United States. The national average for a gallon of gas is currently $4.67.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design