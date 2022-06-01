New record highs for area gas prices

Posted/updated on: June 1, 2022 at 11:46 am

TYLER – After gas prices seemingly plateaued for a couple of weeks, and actually dropped a few cents, Wednesday morning saw them jump back up in East Texas to new record highs. According to our news partner KETK, AAA reports the average price for a gallon of unleaded gasoline in the Tyler metro area reached $4.28. For the Longview region, the price spiked to $4.35. The cost of gas has been rising rapidly over the past several weeks not just in East Texas, but nationally as well. The average price across the Lone Star State is $4.29. That’s still better than most people are doing across the United States. The national average for a gallon of gas is currently $4.67.

