Tyler woman indicted in toddler’s death

Posted/updated on: June 1, 2022 at 11:35 am
Tyler woman indicted in toddler’s deathTYLER — A Tyler woman has been indicted by a grand jury in connection with the death of a 3-year-old that was found in a vehicle last summer. According to our news partner KETK, Daniell Michelle Ervin, 37, has been charged with injury to a child and was formally indicted on April 21. She was booked into the Smith County Jail on Friday, May 27 with a $10,000 bond. Tyler Fire and EMS responded to a call on July 16, 2021 at around 6 p.m. on Church Avenue. Upon arrival, they found the child unresponsive in a vehicle outside of their home and were unable to revive the toddler. Ervin is scheduled to appear in court on June 22 in front of Judge Jack Skeen, Jr.



