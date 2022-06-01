Tyler woman indicted in toddler’s death

TYLER — A Tyler woman has been indicted by a grand jury in connection with the death of a 3-year-old that was found in a vehicle last summer. According to our news partner KETK, Daniell Michelle Ervin, 37, has been charged with injury to a child and was formally indicted on April 21. She was booked into the Smith County Jail on Friday, May 27 with a $10,000 bond. Tyler Fire and EMS responded to a call on July 16, 2021 at around 6 p.m. on Church Avenue. Upon arrival, they found the child unresponsive in a vehicle outside of their home and were unable to revive the toddler. Ervin is scheduled to appear in court on June 22 in front of Judge Jack Skeen, Jr.

