South Florida braces for possible tropical storm: Forecast

Posted/updated on: June 1, 2022 at 8:59 am
(NEW YORK) -- South Florida is bracing for a potential tropical storm as the Atlantic hurricane season gets underway.

There's an 80% chance for development into a tropical depression or tropical storm by Friday night, according to the National Hurricane Center.

If this system becomes a tropical storm, its name will be Alex.

Many computer models show the system moving toward Florida by Friday night into Saturday.

Heavy rain -- up to 7 inches in some areas -- is expected in South Florida this weekend. Flash flooding is also possible.

These are the names up for use this hurricane season:

This comes days after Hurricane Agatha slammed Mexico, killing at least 11 people and causing massive flooding.

