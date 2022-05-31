Judge dismisses charges against Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy

Posted/updated on: May 31, 2022 at 6:04 pm

By Jeff Legwold

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — An Arapahoe County (Colorado) judge dismissed all charges against Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy on Tuesday at the request of the district attorney’s office.

Judge Chantel Contiguglia made the ruling after the Arapahoe County district attorney’s office filed a motion earlier Tuesday to dismiss the charges against Jeudy, who was arrested earlier this month on a misdemeanor domestic violence charge.

A hearing in the case had been scheduled for Tuesday afternoon but was vacated as part of the district attorney’s motion.

Jeudy’s attorney, Harvey Steinberg, told ESPN: “After reviewing the evidence, I always believed that no crime had been committed and all charges would be dismissed.”

Although he won’t face charges, Jeudy still could be disciplined by the NFL for a violation of the league’s personal conduct policy. A league spokesperson told NFL Network: “We’ve been closely monitoring all aspects of the matter, which remains under review of the personal conduct policy.”

Jeudy, 23, was arrested May 12 and initially charged with second-degree criminal tampering with a domestic violence enhancer — a misdemeanor. He spent a night in Arapahoe County jail, per Colorado law, and was later released on a $1,500 personal recognizance bond and allowed to have contact with the victim in the case, who is the mother of his 1-month-old child.

At the time Arapahoe County Sheriff Tyler Brown said no physical contact was made during the incident: “It solely involved property and there was no damage to property.”

Per Colorado law, the domestic violence enhancer was added to the charge because the incident involved the property of the mother of Jeudy’s daughter. Also, per Colorado law, those charged with domestic violence or with a domestic violence enhancer are held without bond until they appear before a judge.

Brown said Jeudy prevented the woman from retrieving several items, including the woman’s wallet, medical information for the child and a car seat. Jeudy told police the woman had taken one of his phones. In a court hearing the day after the incident, the woman told a judge she did not want charges to be filed.

The Broncos are currently in their offseason program, and Jeudy has been a regular attendee. Jeudy was the Broncos’ first-round pick in the 2020 NFL draft.

“We’ve been there right by his side, throughout this whole thing,” Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett said following the team’s practice Tuesday. “Glad everything has been resolved, and just time to move forward.”

He missed six games this past season with an ankle injury and finished with 38 receptions for 467 yards and no touchdowns.

Go Back