Today is Tuesday May 31, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Fatal accident in Tyler

Posted/updated on: May 31, 2022 at 5:27 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Fatal accident in TylerTYLER — One person is dead in a Tyler traffic mishap. Police say around 2:45 p.m. Tuesday, they responded to a major crash involving a van and a motorcycle at West Gentry and M.L. King. The investigation showed that the van turned in front of the motorcycle, causing the collision. The rider of the motorcycle was identified as Jeremy Jasper, 30, from Tyler. He was transported to UT Health on Beckham and pronounced dead. Next of kin has been notified. Following traffic tie-ups resulting from the crash, police say the area was cleared and all lanes of traffic reopened.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design