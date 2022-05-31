Fatal accident in Tyler

Posted/updated on: May 31, 2022 at 5:27 pm

TYLER — One person is dead in a Tyler traffic mishap. Police say around 2:45 p.m. Tuesday, they responded to a major crash involving a van and a motorcycle at West Gentry and M.L. King. The investigation showed that the van turned in front of the motorcycle, causing the collision. The rider of the motorcycle was identified as Jeremy Jasper, 30, from Tyler. He was transported to UT Health on Beckham and pronounced dead. Next of kin has been notified. Following traffic tie-ups resulting from the crash, police say the area was cleared and all lanes of traffic reopened.

